‘Govt, opposition finalise Sikandar Sultan Raja’s name as CEC’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The government and opposition have finalised Sikandar Sultan Raja’s name as the new chief election commissioner of Pakistan, opposition sources informed Samaa TV Monday.

The post fell vacant after the retirement of Justice (retired) Sardar Raza Khan on Dec 5, 2019. Justice (retired) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi took oath as the acting chief election commissioner the next day.

The government and opposition parties have met at least a dozen times over the past 45 days to reach a consensus on the name for the new CEC.

Earlier in the day, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif proposed the names of Nasir Khosa, Ikhlaq Tarar and Irfan Qadir for the top ECP post.

According to the sources, Shah Mohammad Jatoi would be made the Election Commission of Pakistan member from Balochistan, while Nisar Durrani will be made its member from Sindh.

A parliamentary committee would formally announce the appointments Tuesday, after an approval from the prime minister.

