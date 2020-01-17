Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Politics

Govt, opposition committee fails to select chief election commissioner

SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

A parliamentary committee met on Friday to decide on a person to become the new chief election commissioner but could not make a final decision. Another meeting has been called on Monday.

The Islamabad High Court has given Parliament four extensions to decide who will become the CEC and to also appoint two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Government and opposition members sat together on Friday but could not reach a final decision. This was the committee’s 11th meeting on the matter.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Azam Swati said the new chief election commissioner’s name is in a sealed envelope that will be opened at 4pm on Monday during the next meeting. If there is no consensus on the name, then another meeting will be called on Tuesday to discuss the next step.

Senator Mushahidullah of the PML-N said he is hopeful that they will reach a final decision on Monday.

The names of Sikandar Sultan Raja for chief election commissioner, Nisar Durrani for the ECP member from Sindh and Shah Muhammad Jatoi for Balochistan were put forward.

