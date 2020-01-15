Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Govt gets another 10 days to appoint ECP members

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Govt gets another 10 days to appoint ECP members

PHOTO: AFP

The government has been granted another 10 days to fill two empty spots at the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Islamabad High Court heard a petition filed by PML-N MNA Mohsin Ranjha on Wednesday. He approached the court over the government’s appointment of the two members for Sindh and Balochistan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah headed the bench that heard the case. He asked the government whether it has reached a decision.

When Parliament’s matters are brought before a court, Parliament is disrespected, he observed. In the past, parliament has been disrespected a lot, he said.

There are two posts in the ECP that still haven’t been filled–the members for Sindh and Balochistan.

The court had suspended the presidential notification appointing the two members. Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui from Sindh and Munir Ahmed Khan Kakar from Balochistan were appointed on August 22. The two posts had been vacant since January 26, after the retirement of Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and Justice (retd) Shakeel Baloch. The law requires the posts to be filled in 45 days but President Arif Alvi appointed the two members after seven months.

However, the electoral body did not administer the oaths to them, claiming that their appointments were unconstitutional. The opposition had criticised the step taken by the president too. Since then, a deadlock has been continuing between the government and the opposition over the matter.

Ranjha has argued that the appointments were a direct violation of the Constitution, adding that the notification issued on August 22 should be “blacklisted”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ECP islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Karachi's first '3D park' is opening in Lines Area
Karachi’s first ‘3D park’ is opening in Lines Area
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.