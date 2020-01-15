Govt gets another 10 days to appoint ECP members

The government has been granted another 10 days to fill two empty spots at the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Islamabad High Court heard a petition filed by PML-N MNA Mohsin Ranjha on Wednesday. He approached the court over the government’s appointment of the two members for Sindh and Balochistan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah headed the bench that heard the case. He asked the government whether it has reached a decision.

When Parliament’s matters are brought before a court, Parliament is disrespected, he observed. In the past, parliament has been disrespected a lot, he said.

There are two posts in the ECP that still haven’t been filled–the members for Sindh and Balochistan.

The court had suspended the presidential notification appointing the two members. Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui from Sindh and Munir Ahmed Khan Kakar from Balochistan were appointed on August 22. The two posts had been vacant since January 26, after the retirement of Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and Justice (retd) Shakeel Baloch. The law requires the posts to be filled in 45 days but President Arif Alvi appointed the two members after seven months.

However, the electoral body did not administer the oaths to them, claiming that their appointments were unconstitutional. The opposition had criticised the step taken by the president too. Since then, a deadlock has been continuing between the government and the opposition over the matter.

Ranjha has argued that the appointments were a direct violation of the Constitution, adding that the notification issued on August 22 should be “blacklisted”.

