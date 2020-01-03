Govt builds a shelter for Faisalabad’s homeless

PM Imran Khan inaugurated it on Friday

The Punjab government has built a shelter for the people who have no roof over their heads in Faisalabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the shelter on Friday afternoon. He also toured the building.

On December 29, the PM had issued instructions to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers to make space for the homeless.

The KP and Punjab administrations “must take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who cannot be accommodated in existing[shelters],” the PM said in a tweet.

In November last year, the premier had directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to set up tents for people sleeping on footpaths in the province.

He also said that he has asked the Punjab CM to provide them food until temporary shelters are built for them.

