Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Economy

Gold, oil prices jump after US kills Iranian commander

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Gold, oil prices jump after US kills Iranian commander

Photo: AFP

The assassination of a top Irani commander shook the global markets as prices of crude oil and other commodities soared after the news was reported.

Prices of gold in the UAE hiked hours after a US drone missile killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Quds force and Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, at the Baghdad airport on January 3.

In Pakistan, the price of a tola shot up to Rs90,057 on January 3 from Rs88,734 in a day. While the price of 10 grammes of gold increased by Rs1,135. It was sold for Rs77,291 on January 3.

Analysts suggest that the prices have been hiked because investors exercised caution following the prospect of volatility in Iran and Iraq, two major oil-producing countries.

The financial analysts, on the other hand, have suggested oil prices will not take a chronic hit unless a war breaks out between the US and Iran. They were hopeful that the trading sentiment will soon stabilise.

Iranian supreme leader warned of harshest retaliation and said that this further strengthens their resolve to resist US greed and to defend the Islamic values in the region.

US President Donald Trump, who authorized this attack and had warned of it following the attack on US embassy in Baghdad last month, said in a statement that the “attack was carried out to stop an imminent war and not to trigger one” as Soleimani posed serious threats to US and its allies.

An official statement released by Pentagon read, “General Suleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

“General Suleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” said the statement.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
gold oil
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.