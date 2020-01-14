Tuesday, January 14, 2020  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1441
GDA one of govt’s best coalition partners: Sindh governor

Posted: Jan 14, 2020
Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Photo: Samaa TV

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has heaped praises on the Grand Democratic Alliance for “delivering top performance with limited resources”.

“The GDA is one of the government’s best coalition partners,” said Ismail while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday.

He met with GDA President Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi aka Raja Saein, at the Kingri House.

“I did not come to persuade anyone,” Ismail said. He added there was no political aim behind the meeting and that the GDA had invited him for lunch.

He added that a development package is being finalised and he will try his best to ensure every region of Sindh gets its part.

