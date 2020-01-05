Gas consumers are getting a Rs51m refund

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited will refund Rs51 million to its consumers after Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the additional amount charged in the bills.

It supplies gas to consumers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir. Sindh and Balochistan get their gas from the Sui Southern Gas Company.

The SNGPL has now corrected its bills taking into consideration the low gas pressure and will refund the additional amount previously charged.

The company had presented a report of areas with low gas pressure to the prime minister. The report had reviewed the gas supplied to consumers and the bills charged. It turned out that the pressure was not proportionate to the amount charged.

PM Khan has ordered the utility to adjust its prices accordingly.

Out of the total of Rs51 million, Rs500,000 has been returned. SNGPL has started returning the remaining amount.

