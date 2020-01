Step taken to appreciate their effort

The Multan police have decided to give a special treat to traffic wardens working in the cold weather.

The traffic policemen will get free tea and boiled eggs based on their duty points.

The meal will be delivered to them by a mobile canteen.

The wardens have welcomed the step. "We will work hard to improve our performance too," Mansoorul Hassan Ramay, a traffic warden, told SAMAA TV.

