Four killed over land dispute in Attock’s Jand

Four people were shot dead on Thursday after an argument between two relatives over a land dispute intensified in Attock’s Jand.
Four other people were injured in the incident. They have been shifted to a hospital.
According to the police, someone opened fire during an argument between two relatives. “The dispute dates back six years,” a police officer said.
“A similar argument had taken place four months ago as well but it was resolved on a domestic level,” he said.
The police are on the lookout for the accused. An FIR of the incident, however, has not been registered yet.