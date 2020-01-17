Four killed over land dispute in Attock’s Jand

Four people were shot dead on Thursday after an argument between two relatives over a land dispute intensified in Attock’s Jand.

Four other people were injured in the incident. They have been shifted to a hospital.

According to the police, someone opened fire during an argument between two relatives. “The dispute dates back six years,” a police officer said.

“A similar argument had taken place four months ago as well but it was resolved on a domestic level,” he said.

The police are on the lookout for the accused. An FIR of the incident, however, has not been registered yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.