Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
Four killed over land dispute in Attock’s Jand

Posted: Jan 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
File Photo

Four people were shot dead on Thursday after an argument between two relatives over a land dispute intensified in Attock’s Jand.

Four other people were injured in the incident. They have been shifted to a hospital.

According to the police, someone opened fire during an argument between two relatives. “The dispute dates back six years,” a police officer said.

“A similar argument had taken place four months ago as well but it was resolved on a domestic level,” he said.

The police are on the lookout for the accused. An FIR of the incident, however, has not been registered yet.

