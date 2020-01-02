Three killed in fire near Lahore’s Mochi Gate

Three people were killed in a fire at a leather warehouse near Lahore’s Mochi Gate.

Twenty-eight people inside the warehouse on Chamberlain Road were injured in the fire and taken to Mayo Hospital. One passed away at the warehouse due to smoke inhalation while the other two died at the hospital.

The victims were labourers and have been identified as Abdul Malik, Abdul Wadood, and Feroz Khan.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. The entire warehouse was engulfed in flames that took five fire trucks two hours to put out.

According to rescue officials, the victims were labourers and were all on the upper floor of the building when the fire erupted.

Hundreds of thousands of rupees in losses were also reported.

