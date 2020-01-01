Four ATM hackers arrested in Jhelum

The police arrested four people, including a couple, for hacking into an ATM in Jhelum’s Dina on Wednesday.

A case has been registered.

The suspects were caught with help from CCTV camera footage.

They would use a skimming device to hack into the machine and get the data of people coming using it.

Jhelum DPO Hamid Abid said the group placed the device in the morning and took it out at night.

“The Dina SHO searched for the group for several hours and then finally caught them red-handed when they came to remove the device at night,” he said.

The law enforcers said the suspects are from Lahore.

