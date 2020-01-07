Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > News

Former judge Fakhruddin G Ebrahim passes away at 91

Posted: Jan 7, 2020
Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Photo: Online

Former judge and chief election commissioner Fakhuruddin G Ebrahim, passed away in Karachi on Tuesday. He was 91 years.

He has served as the attorney general when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was in power and was later appointed as Sindh governor.

Ebrahim was born on February 12, 1928 in Ahmedabad. He completed an undergraduate degree in 1949 and migrated to Pakistan the next year.

He had established his own law firm, Fakhruddin G Ebrahim and Company. He is said to have established the Citizen Police Liaison Committee in 1989.

