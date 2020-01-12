Foreign minister heads to Iran, Saudi Arabia

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is heading to Iran and Saudi Arabia today (Sunday).

He will meet the foreign ministers of both countries and discuss the situation in the Middle East and regional peace and security.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that Qureshi will be in Tehran to meet Foreign Minister Javad Zarif where he will present Pakistan’s perspective on avoiding conflict at all costs.

On January 13, he will head to Riyadh to meet Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. During both visits, he will underscore the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution to the Iran-US tensions.

Qureshi will inform his counterparts that Pakistan is ready to support all efforts to facilitate the resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means. He is visiting Saudi Arabia and Iran on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tensions between Iran and the US have been rising ever since the US killed a top Iranian general in a drone strike last week. The death of Qasem Soleimani resulted in calls for revenge by Iran, who then targeted US military bases in Iraq. It also mistakenly shot down a Ukranian plane leaving the Tehran airport, killing 180 people.

Countries across the globe, including Pakistan, have been calling on the two sides to de-escalate the situation.

