Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Food

Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Station House Restaurant is located on Shaheed-e-Millat

Attention foodies! You can now experience food like never before at a new Karachi eatery. The Station House Restaurant, which is located on Shaheed-e-Millat, serves food to people using mini robotic trains.  

“Karachiites are big foodies,” said the restaurant’s manager. “Our owners wanted to do something different and unique for the foodies in the city, so we decided to serve them food with a twist,” she said.

According to the manager, the idea of the trains was inspired by Chinese restaurants, but is a first of its kind in Karachi.

Photo/Facebook, Station House Restaurant

The eatery opened on January 3. Each table in the restaurant has a station number assigned to it, according to which orders are served.

“The food here is good, but the best part is the concept of trains,” said a customer. “We were very excited for its opening,” he said.

The owners of the restaurant claim that the train system brings forward a new way to place and receive orders.

