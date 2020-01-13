FM Qureshi wants Iran, US to be tolerant amid tensions

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has suggested both the US and Iran be tolerant and peacefully resolve their issues.

Qureshi is currently visiting Iran. He met Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and informed him about discussions with foreign ministers of other Middle Eastern countries.

Until last week, Iran and the US were on the brink of war. This was because Iran had bombed two US bases in Iraq in response to the US assassination of its top commander Qassem Soleimani.

Iran said the attack claimed 80 American lives, however, US President Donald Trump said not a single US soldier was killed.

Pakistan had announced that it will not side with any country and that it wants a peaceful solution.

Qureshi said both the US and Iran should take a rational approach and hold talks. Zarif lauded Pakistan’s push for peace.

He said Iran had previously supported peaceful efforts and still welcomes Pakistan’s efforts to maintain peace.



