Flour will cost Rs6 more in Karachi now

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
File Photo

Karachi will now get flour for Rs6 more. The price has increased for the second time in the past 1.5 months.

The price of one kilogramme of fine flour has increased to Rs68 and branded flour now costs Rs60. Flour mill owners have blamed the price hike on the strike by goods transporters.

The commissioner of Karachi issued a notification a few days ago according to which naan was supposed be sold for Rs10 and chapati for Rs8. However, tandoor owners refused to comply with the notification.

“I can’t depute an officer at every tandoor in the city,” the commissioner said when asked about the prices.

Residents continue to suffer as they’re forced to buy flour at expensive prices.

