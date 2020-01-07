Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
Flour prices skyrocket in Jhang following wheat shortage

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
There is a shortage of wheat in Jhang because of which people have no other option but to stand in long queues just to purchase flour at exorbitant prices.

Flour is being sold for Rs52 per kilogramme at some stores, said a shopkeeper. “We have no other option but to increase the cost because one maund of wheat now costs Rs1,800,” he said.

A person said that one bag of flour used to cost Rs810. Now, its price has been increased to Rs1,050. “How do you expect poor people to afford this?”

An owner of a naan shop said that they have no other option but to sell rotis and naans at inflated prices. “The flour is so expensive, we won’t be able to make any money if we sell rotis at the price set by the government,” he added.

One roti is now being sold for Rs8.

