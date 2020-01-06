Monday, January 6, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1441
Flour is Rs30 more expensive in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

Karachiites now have to pay Rs30 more for one kilogramme of flour. The commodity is now being sold for Rs65 instead of Rs35 per kilo.

The Sindh government has blamed the federal government and its policies for the increase in price.

“Imran Khan’s government has brought a tsunami of inflation in the country,” said Agriculture, Supply and Prices Minister Ismail Rahoo. “Both petrol and gas is getting expensive because of which flour prices have increased,” he said.

The Flour Mills Association, on the other hand, has blamed the local government for the increase.

“The government had promised to give us 12,000 sacks, each containing 100 kilos of flour, in December,” a representative of the association said. “But they have only given us 4,000 sacks as yet,” he said.

A 100 kilo bag of flour is presently being sold for Rs4,600 in the open market.

