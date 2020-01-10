Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
Five-year-old killed in firing on Karachi’s Super Highway

Posted: Jan 10, 2020
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Photo: AFP

A five-year-old child was shot dead after two men stormed into his house near Karachi’s Super Highway and opened fire.

The child’s four-year-old brother and a 22-year-old woman were injured in the firing. They are being treated at a nearby hospital.

The house, located in Ghareebabad Goth, belonged to a man identified as Taj Jamali, the police said. Jamali and his family were targeted by his rivals, according to the law enforces.

Jamali, who hails from Shadadkot, had also opened fire on the house of his rivals a few days back, said the police.

The suspects have been identified as Dildar and Nawab.

