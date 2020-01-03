Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
Five-year-old girl rescued from collapsed Sukkur building after 20 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Five-year-old girl rescued from collapsed Sukkur building after 20 hours

A five-year-old girl was rescued on Friday from a building that collapsed in Sukkur after 20 hours.

The child has been identified as Naveen Asif. Her father, Asif, is still missing.

A three-storey building collapsed on Thursday, killing three people and injuring eight others.

The building was situated on Sukkur’s Station Road. Rescue efforts are still under way and at the time of the collapse, officials had said they believed at least 10 people were trapped under the debris.

Naveen has been taken to Sukkur’s Civil Hospital where doctors say she is healthy. She has sustained minor wounds and the doctors are calling her rescue a miracle.

sukkur
 
