Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
Five thugs-for-hire taking bookings on social media arrested in Islamabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Five thugs-for-hire taking bookings on social media arrested in Islamabad

A boxing gang is promoting itself on social media as a group available for hire to get your illegal ‘jobs’ done.

The CIA Islamabad arrested five of them in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The gang took bookings through social media. The social media pages have now been deactivated, while a search for the rest of the suspects is under way, the police said.

Boys aged between five and six years were also being used by the gang. Land grabbers and extortionists would contact the gang on social media and made transactions worth millions to threaten people, according to the law enforcers.

Videos of the gang members firing are also circulating online. It is, however, unclear how many more members the gang has.

The suspects were arrested after extensive monitoring of their social media accounts by the law enforcers in Islamabad.

Dozens of motorcycles, mobile phones, pistols and arms and ammunition have been seized from their possession.

