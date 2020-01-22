First year spent stabilizing economy, now we want growth: PM

Participating in the war on terror cost us dearly, Prime Minister Imran Khan told the Pakistan Strategy Dialogue at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

He said the first conflict brought militant groups and cultures of Kalashnikovs and drugs, and sectarian groups to Pakistan, causing a lot of damage to its society.

The War on Terror left 70,000 people dead, brought suicide attacks and left Pakistan considered one of the most dangerous places in the world, said the premier. That’s why my government made a conscious decision to partner in peace, he said, and avoid all conflict.

PM Khan spoke of dismantling the legacy of the 80s and disarming and rehabilitating these militant groups.

As a result, the first benefit Pakistan was in tourism, he said, adding that tourism doubled in a single year. We are one of the most undiscovered places in the world in terms of tourism, he said, listing the sacred places for four religions, ancient civilisations and mountainous regions as key tourist spots.

We believe Pakistan can collect a lot of revenue through tourism, he explained. When we assumed power, the biggest problem was the current account deficit, said PM Khan. “Our currency was sliding.”

He said they want to bring investment into the country primarily because the massive young population need jobs. The only way to provide those jobs is by bringing in investment, he said.

He also spoke of the re-industrialisation of the country and a shift towards a profit-making mindset. We are actively incentivising industries, he said, adding that when you make a profit, more investors want to come to your country.

We have tried to remove hurdles in the way of investors, said PM Khan, citing Pakistan’s improved ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking as proof of his government’s success. But we have a long way to go, he conceded.

Foreign investment jumped 200% in a single year, he said, adding that profitability also went up. Foreign investors have come back, he said.

The premier added that the government was working to ensure the country doesn’t slide back to conflict and had played its part in trying to avert a conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which he said would have been disastrous for the region.

We are also working with the US for peace in Afghanistan, he said, adding that it was very important for Pakistan as it opened up a corridor to Central Asia.

PM Khan said Pakistan is hoping to attract investment in agriculture and minerals, both of which he said are under-producing sectors. We also are working to bring a revolution, a digital Pakistan, by bringing in young experts in that area, said the premier, inviting foreign technical companies to come invest.

We spent our first year stabilising Pakistan and its currency, he said, adding that they brought down the current account deficit by 75%. “This year we want our economy to grow.”