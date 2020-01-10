Fire erupts at towel factory in New Karachi

Five fire trucks are trying to douse it

A fire erupted at a towel factory in New Karachi early Friday morning.

The factory is located in Sector 12C of the industrial area. The fire department has said that they have sent five fire trucks to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, said a fire department spokesperson.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The KWSB managing director said that they have imposed an emergency at the NIPA hydrant to ensure water supply to the fire department.

