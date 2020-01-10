Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
Fire erupts at towel factory in New Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Five fire trucks are trying to douse it

A fire erupted at a towel factory in New Karachi early Friday morning.

The factory is located in Sector 12C of the industrial area. The fire department has said that they have sent five fire trucks to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, said a fire department spokesperson.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The KWSB managing director said that they have imposed an emergency at the NIPA hydrant to ensure water supply to the fire department.

MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
