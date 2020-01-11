FIR registered in Quetta blast that killed 15

An FIR was lodged Saturday morning in the blast at a mosque in Quetta’s Satellite Town.

Fifteen people were killed in the blast and 21 injured.

The FIR has been registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department. According to the CTD, the Satellite Town SHO filed the case and it includes sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code.

The PPC sections relate to possessing illegal explosives, murder and attempted murder. It has been lodged against unidentified suspects.

Eight people who were injured in the Friday night blast have been discharged from the hospital.

According to the authorities, six to eight kilogrammes of explosives were used in the suicide blast. The site of the attack has been sealed and evidence has been collected and sent for forensic testing.

The police have yet to determine who the target of the attack was. A police officer, DSP Amanullah, was one of the victims.

The bodies of all the victims have been handed over to their heirs. Four of the victims were from Pishin and Chaman.

