Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Fee hike case: School accuses students of not ‘playing fair’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fee hike case: School accuses students of not ‘playing fair’

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A private school in Sindh has accused parents of not playing fair during a hearing of the fee hike case on Monday.

The lawyer of The Academy, which is located on Karachi’s Kashmir Road, told the Sindh High Court that many newspapers have been running reports against the school.

The behaviour of some students has changed as well now, the lawyer claimed. “They keep threatening the administration of moving the court against them.”

If a student doesn’t get to bat during an inter-school cricketing tournament,they start threatening the school, the lawyer added.

As many as 20 teachers have left the school because of the student’s behaviour, according to the lawyer.

The court has summoned the school administration on the next hearing on February 6.

At the last hearing, some students had told the court that they were asked to leave class because they hadn’t paid their fees, which the court had earlier termed illegal.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh High Court, Karachi schools, private schools, fee hike
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi policeman shot dead in Baldia Town
Karachi policeman shot dead in Baldia Town
Punjab police officer dies by suicide
Punjab police officer dies by suicide
Afghan transit trade begins from Gwadar Port
Afghan transit trade begins from Gwadar Port
1,500 passengers stranded at Lahore airport after 7 flights delayed
1,500 passengers stranded at Lahore airport after 7 flights delayed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.