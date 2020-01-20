Fee hike case: School accuses students of not ‘playing fair’

A private school in Sindh has accused parents of not playing fair during a hearing of the fee hike case on Monday.

The lawyer of The Academy, which is located on Karachi’s Kashmir Road, told the Sindh High Court that many newspapers have been running reports against the school.

The behaviour of some students has changed as well now, the lawyer claimed. “They keep threatening the administration of moving the court against them.”

If a student doesn’t get to bat during an inter-school cricketing tournament,they start threatening the school, the lawyer added.

As many as 20 teachers have left the school because of the student’s behaviour, according to the lawyer.

The court has summoned the school administration on the next hearing on February 6.

At the last hearing, some students had told the court that they were asked to leave class because they hadn’t paid their fees, which the court had earlier termed illegal.