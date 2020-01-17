Fee for birth and death certificates increased in Islamabad

The Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation approved on Thursday an increase in the fee charged for birth and death certificates, trade licenses and other municipal services in the capital.

The cost of the issuance of a birth and death certificates, within a month of the birth and death respectively, has been increased from Rs110 to Rs300.

The cost of certificates issued after a year has been increased to Rs600 and certificates made after five years will now cost Rs1,200. The increase in prices is almost 50% more than the previous ones.

The corporation also issued trade licenses to 67 businesses in the capital and also increased their prices.

Luxury hotels that previously paid a fee of Rs24,000 now have to pay Rs2.4 million per year. Whereas the fee for three and four-star hotels have been increased from Rs12,000 to Rs1.2 million per year.

Department stores will now pay a fee of Rs200,000 and CNG station and petrol pumps will pay Rs100,000 annually now.

These changes were decided during a council session chaired by Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz.

