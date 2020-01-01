Wednesday, January 1, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1441
Federal cabinet approves amendments in Army Act

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2020
The federal cabinet approved on Wednesday amendments in the Army Act in an attempt to pave way for extending Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure for a period of three years.

According to Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, the cabinet approved amendments in Section 172 of the Army Act and Article 155 of the Services Rules.

The amendment bill also includes a suggestion to extend the tenure of all the three services chief, Khattak said.

The government is likely to table the bill in the parliament on Friday. It will share the draft with the opposition on Thursday.

A government committee, comprising Pervez Khattak, Amir Dogar, Ali Muhammad Khan and Azam Swati, has been formed to hold talks with opposition parties regarding the amendment bill.

On November 28, the Supreme Court had allowed the government to grant General Bajwa an extension for six months.

It had asked the attorney general of Pakistan to amend laws within six months if the government wanted to give three-year extension to the army chief.

