Politics

February, March to be difficult for Pakistanis, claims Sheikh Rasheed

Posted: Jan 18, 2020
Posted: Jan 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has claimed that the months of February and March are going to be even more challenging for the people of Pakistan.

Expect problems of electricity, gas, and flour during this period, he said while speaking to the media on Saturday.

He predicted that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif may soon return to politics. Shehbaz is currently in London for his brother’s treatment.

Rasheed said that authorities are expected to start investigating Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz in two new cases.

