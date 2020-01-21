Fawad Hassan Fawad granted bail in assets case

Court asks him to deposit surety bonds worth Rs10m

The court asked Fawad to deposit surety bonds worth Rs10 million. He had been in jail for over one-and-a-half year.

Speaking to reporters, Fawad’s counsel Amjad Pervez said the National Accountability Bureau had initially accused his client of owning assets worth Rs6 billion.

Pervez said the anti-corruption watchdog changed the figure in the reference after an investigation. The counsel said his client's entire family owned assets worth Rs1 billion.

“It's an admitted fact that Fawad Hassan Fawad doesn't even have an inch of land in his name,” Pervez said.

NAB’s lawyer, however, informed the court earlier that Fawad had registered all his properties in the names of his family members.