Sunday, January 5, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry slapped anchorperson Mubashir Luqman during a wedding ceremony in Lahore, it emerged Sunday.

A large number of journalists and members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were present at the wedding ceremony of Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohisn Laghari’s son.

During the ceremony, Jahangir Tareen, Ishaq Khakwani and Fawad Chaudhry were having a conversation, according to sources. It was then that Mubashir Luqman came there.

A heated exchange took place between Chaudhry and Luqman which led to the minister slapping the anchorperson, the sources said.

However, PTI leaders at the ceremony intervened and took them aside.

Confirming the incident on Twitter, Chaudhry wrote that “people like Mubashir Luqman have nothing to do with journalism”.

He said it was everyone’s duty to expose such people.

Luqman had recently uploaded a prolonged video relating to TikTok star Hareem Shah. He had also levelled allegations against Chaudhry and Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

Chaudhry also slapped Bol TV anchorperson Sami Ibrahim during another wedding ceremony in Faisalabad in June 2019.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
fawad chaudhry Mubashir Luqman
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Fawad Chaudhry, Mubashir Luqman, slap, wedding, Lahore, anchorperson
 
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Watch: Thief rips stereo out of car in Karachi's Defence
Watch: Thief rips stereo out of car in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.