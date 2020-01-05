Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry slapped anchorperson Mubashir Luqman during a wedding ceremony in Lahore, it emerged Sunday.

A large number of journalists and members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were present at the wedding ceremony of Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohisn Laghari’s son.

During the ceremony, Jahangir Tareen, Ishaq Khakwani and Fawad Chaudhry were having a conversation, according to sources. It was then that Mubashir Luqman came there.

A heated exchange took place between Chaudhry and Luqman which led to the minister slapping the anchorperson, the sources said.

However, PTI leaders at the ceremony intervened and took them aside.

Confirming the incident on Twitter, Chaudhry wrote that “people like Mubashir Luqman have nothing to do with journalism”.

He said it was everyone’s duty to expose such people.

Luqman had recently uploaded a prolonged video relating to TikTok star Hareem Shah. He had also levelled allegations against Chaudhry and Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

Chaudhry also slapped Bol TV anchorperson Sami Ibrahim during another wedding ceremony in Faisalabad in June 2019.

