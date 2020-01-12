Sunday, January 12, 2020  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1441
Family of six killed in house fire in Gujarat’s Kotla

Posted: Jan 12, 2020
Posted: Jan 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

A family of six was killed in a fire at their house in Gujarat’s Kotla on Sunday.

They lived in the village of Goj. There were six people in the house at the time of the fire– Amanat Ali, his wife Nasim Begum, their two sons and two daughters. All six perished in the blaze.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by a short-circuit. Rescue officials say the family died of suffocation.

The bodies were taken to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital where they will undergo post-mortem examinations and then be handed over to the family.

The administration has not released a statement on the incident yet but the deputy commissioner is expected to hold a press conference soon.

