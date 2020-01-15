Faisalabad man arrested for murdering two brothers-in-law over property feud

Police arrested a man in Faisalabad on Wednesday for allegedly shooting two of his brothers-in-law dead and injuring two others over a property feud, they said.

The incident took place in the Eden Valley area, according to the law enforcers. They identified the suspect as Ahsan.

One of the deceased men was identified as Rasheed. Their bodies were handed over to relatives after the post mortem examination.

The murders took place over a property dispute and marital issues, according to the police.

“They had domestic issues,” said Amir Waheed, a public relations officer for the Faisalabad Police. “Ahsan’s wife was having some disagreements with him and there were some property disputes between them as well.”

An FIR has been registered against the suspect.

