Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Faisalabad man arrested for murdering two brothers-in-law over property feud

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Faisalabad man arrested for murdering two brothers-in-law over property feud

File Photo

Police arrested a man in Faisalabad on Wednesday for allegedly shooting two of his brothers-in-law dead and injuring two others over a property feud, they said.

The incident took place in the Eden Valley area, according to the law enforcers. They identified the suspect as Ahsan.

One of the deceased men was identified as Rasheed. Their bodies were handed over to relatives after the post mortem examination.

The murders took place over a property dispute and marital issues, according to the police.

“They had domestic issues,” said Amir Waheed, a public relations officer for the Faisalabad Police. “Ahsan’s wife was having some disagreements with him and there were some property disputes between them as well.”

An FIR has been registered against the suspect.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.