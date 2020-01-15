Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Faisal Vawda taunts PML-N with a boot on live TV

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Says he will bring it to every show

Federal Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda stunned the public Tuesday night when he brought an army combat boot on a live talk show to taunt the top PML-N leadership.

A photo of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif sitting at a London café has been circulating on social media and has drawn strong criticism from the federal government. He is in London for medical treatment.

Speaking on Off the Record, Vawda claimed that Nawaz is not ill.

He said PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz thinks she can strike a deal with the PTI government and everything will be brushed under the carpet, which he believes has been a pattern for the last 35 years.

Vawda, recalling the PML-N’s slogan of the general elections 2018 ‘Vote ko Izzat Do’, pulled the boot from beneath the table and put it before the panel.

“The PML-N gave respect to the boot by lying down. From now on, I’ll bring it on every programme,” he said.

"When you handed me a letter before the show, I thought you were going to bring a gun. But this [boot] seems much more dangerous," laughed anchorperson Kashif Abbasi. Kaira then told the anchorperson that he shouldn't have invited him if this was how he planned the discussion.

The PML-N should have honoured the boot like we did, said Vawda. “[The army] is sacrificing their lives for us, yet the PML-N talks ill of them,” he added.

The other guests, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N’s Muhammad Javed Abbasi were not pleased with Vawda’s theatrics.

Kaira interrupted the PTI minister and said his stunt was giving an impression that everything had been done by the army. “He’s telling the public that the PPP, PML-N and other opposition parties voted in favour [of the Army Amendment Bill] because of the army’s pressure,” Kaira said.

He added that the PPP has always spoken about strengthening the country’s defences, but the army should never interfere in political affairs.

The discussion turned into a heated argument and both opposition leaders walked out of the show in protest.

This not the first time Vawda has made headlines with such theatrics. In November 2018, he arrived at the scene of an attack on the Chinese Consulate wearing a bulletproof gun with a gun in his hand. 

In February 2019, the Pakistan Air Force shot down an Indian fighter jet in Azad Kashmir and Vawda appeared at the site of crash too. He took pictures while standing on the plane's wing.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisal Vawda pmln
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Karachi's first '3D park' is opening in Lines Area
Karachi’s first ‘3D park’ is opening in Lines Area
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.