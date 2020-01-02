Fact check: This child wasn’t attacked by a Muslim immigrant

“A 12-year-old boy in the Swedish city of Helsingborg is beaten up by an Arab immigrant because he has blue eyes,” reads a December 27, 2019 post on a website called Daily Political News below a picture of a blue-eyed, blonde haired child with a massive scar beneath their eye. It claimed that the child was beaten by a “Muslim immigrant” because of the colour of its eyes.

But the website has it all wrong. To start with, the child in the picture is not a 12-year-old Swedish boy. The picture is actually of four-year-old Sophie Willis, a British girl who was attacked by a Rottweiler.

The picture was posted by the BBC in a 2008 story on the attack. Sophie received 20 stitches to her face after being attacked by the dog at her home in Cardiff.

“The 15-year-old [Muslim] immigrant had asked the Swedish boy what colour eyes he had, according to the District Court. The boy replied “blue green”. The 15-year-old [Arabs] took this as a provocation for unknown reasons. Two witnesses say they saw the 15-year-old slap the boy in the face and say he would continue beating him at the school break. The 15-year-old was convicted for illegal threats and beatings with a daily fine,” read the post.

It concluded by claiming this was another “case of a Muslim migrant getting away with an obvious crime because of liberal judges”.

The story has previously been debunked but is still being shared on social media platforms such as Twitter.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.