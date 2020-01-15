Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fact check: Tarek Fatah’s polio refusal video from Load Wedding

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fact check: Tarek Fatah’s polio refusal video from Load Wedding

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah shared on early Wednesday a video on his Twitter handle, describing it as a Pakistani mother who slammed the door in the face of polio workers and screamed at two female volunteers.

The video showed a woman screaming at the two polio workers who are trying to convince her to have her child vaccinated. After a heated conversation, the mother slams the door and the scene ends.

After the video went viral, actor Mehwish Hayat spoke up. She said it was a scene from her movie Load Wedding.

Taking to Twitter, Hayat schooled Fatah and told him verify the source before posting any misleading videos next time. She said the “polio worker” in the video was her.

However, SAMAA Digital found that the scene from Load Wedding was based on a real event.

In 2016, a video went viral of a woman fighting polio workers who had come to her house to vaccinate her children. All the dialogues of the Load Wedding scene were taken from the actual footage with slight modifications.

Fatah, who has a long history of spewing hate towards Pakistan, is often in the news for sharing fake news. Known for his hatred for the country of his birth and Muslims across the world, Fatah had earlier shared a photo of Pakistani cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed claiming that he had sought the help of a Muslim cleric for the pitch inspection ahead of the crucial India- Pakistan match in the ongoing cricket World Cup competition.

He had tweeted that Sarfraz had brought in a ‘Mullah’ to bless the pitch and pray before the match so that the winning possibilities get high for Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
mehwish hayat Tarek Fatah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Top Pakistani Drama, Latest Pakistani Drama, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Meray Paas Tum Ho Latest Episode, Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Savera Nadeem
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Karachi's first '3D park' is opening in Lines Area
Karachi’s first ‘3D park’ is opening in Lines Area
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.