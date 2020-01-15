Fact check: Tarek Fatah’s polio refusal video from Load Wedding

Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah shared on early Wednesday a video on his Twitter handle, describing it as a Pakistani mother who slammed the door in the face of polio workers and screamed at two female volunteers.

The video showed a woman screaming at the two polio workers who are trying to convince her to have her child vaccinated. After a heated conversation, the mother slams the door and the scene ends.

After the video went viral, actor Mehwish Hayat spoke up. She said it was a scene from her movie Load Wedding.

Taking to Twitter, Hayat schooled Fatah and told him verify the source before posting any misleading videos next time. She said the “polio worker” in the video was her.

Thank u for giving ur 2 cents on this but pls first verify the source b4 posting next time. It’s a scene frm my movie”loadwedding”,the polio worker is me & that woman an actress.Through the film we were raising awareness of the issue.Glad 2 see our performances were so convincing https://t.co/ididoJJcxL — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 15, 2020

However, SAMAA Digital found that the scene from Load Wedding was based on a real event.

In 2016, a video went viral of a woman fighting polio workers who had come to her house to vaccinate her children. All the dialogues of the Load Wedding scene were taken from the actual footage with slight modifications.

Fatah, who has a long history of spewing hate towards Pakistan, is often in the news for sharing fake news. Known for his hatred for the country of his birth and Muslims across the world, Fatah had earlier shared a photo of Pakistani cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed claiming that he had sought the help of a Muslim cleric for the pitch inspection ahead of the crucial India- Pakistan match in the ongoing cricket World Cup competition.

The @CricketWcup2019 witnesses a bizarre spectacle only Pakistanis can offer. Capt. @SarfarazA_54 Ahmed brings out their 13th Man, a Mullah to bless the pitch for tomorrow’s match against India. Thank you @Sachin_anshu06 for sharing this gem. #INDvsPAK #PAKvsIND #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/MtpAngKDun — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 15, 2019

He had tweeted that Sarfraz had brought in a ‘Mullah’ to bless the pitch and pray before the match so that the winning possibilities get high for Pakistan.

