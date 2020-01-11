Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
Fact check: Lahore Fort’s Royal Kitchen did host a wedding

Posted: Jan 11, 2020
The Royal Kitchen at the Lahore Fort is a historical monument packed with history but on January 9 this historical site hosted a wedding.

Rumours initially circulated on Twitter that a mehndi was held at the Sheesh Mahal. The Walled City of Lahore Authority vehemently denied this.

It does rent out some sites for events, but not the Sheesh Mahal. Adnan Zahoor Ahmed, deputy director of tourism and events at the Walled City of Lahore Authority, told SAMAA Digital that they mainly conduct historical tours at the Royal Kitchen and people can book events, but not weddings, parties or school events.

They mainly rent out the space for corporate events. But these events have to be in line with our policy, said Ahmed. Events like dastangois or cultural events we hold ourselves, he said.

We recently conserved the Royal Kitchen, which is a historical site from Mughal times, and it hasn’t been used for many events yet, he said. “We’ve made it more touristy.” But he said that even for corporate events, which are allowed, there are strict SOPs.

But the site was used for a mehndi, or at least some sort of wedding event. A picture of the event was posted by user Jahandad Khan (@JahandadKT).

In a Twitter interaction with the WCLA, he pointed it out. The authority confirmed that it wasn’t a cultural or corporate event.

Permission was granted to Major Asjad Nawaz Cheema of the Fatima Fertilizer Company on December 17 for a “private dinner” at the Royal Kitchen on January 9. In a scanned copy of the permission letter, the authority has cautioned Cheema about the rules for using the Royal Kitchen.

The authority now says action is being taken against Fatima Fertilizer for holding an event that was not allowed.

The permission letter had said that fireworks are not allowed, nor are live cooking, oil lamps within the monument, aerial firing, hooks or nails being fixed in any structure, or glue, paint or scotch tape against the historical structure.

It also said furniture and structure shall not be scratched, electricity and security will be arranged by the organiser, recordings will not be used for any commercial activity/purpose and no commercial activity will be allowed.

The kitchen was rented out for Rs500,000 with a refundable Rs100,000 security deposit.

