Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > News

Exports worth millions stopped as Faisalabad goods transporters observe strike

Posted: Jan 8, 2020
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Exports worth millions stopped as Faisalabad goods transporters observe strike

File Photo

Textile exporters have found themselves in a difficult situation as exports worth millions of dollars have been halted due to prolonged strikes by goods transporters in Faisalabad.

Huge foreign orders are feared to be cancelled due to the ongoing strike by goods transport owners, said Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Chairman Sohail Pasha in a statement on Tuesday.

It will result in huge losses for exporters and the economy as well, he said.

Goods transporters have called the strike over the high number of challans and traffic fines they are forced to pay.

“We want to follow the existing laws,” said Ahsan, a transporter. “But the government, to benefit the exporters, is not imposing the axle load policy,” he said.

The policy sets the maximum weight a transport vehicle can carry. Ahsan complained that over-loading their vehicles causes accidents.

On the other hand, goods for exports come in and go out of the city through 500 trucks. Exporters have expressed their concerns that lack of transport will make them suffer huge losses.

“The clothes are ready in the factories and just need to be transported,” said Rizwan Ashraf, an exporter. “For the past few years, we have been dependent on these transporters, but because of the strike taking these goods to the port has become very difficult,” he said.

In his statement, Pasha warned that if the strike continues, it will lead to exports falling “horribly”.

