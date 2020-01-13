Emergency declared in Balochistan due to heavy snowfall, rain

A snow emergency was declared in Balochistan on Sunday after heavy rain and snowfall in the province.

The emergency was declared in Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Kech, Ziarat, Harnai, and Pishin districts by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Due to heavy snowfall on the Khojak Top, communication lines between Ziarat and Quetta were severely affected. The Chaman-Quetta highway was also closed down after which the traffic situation worsened. Travellers and tourists remained stuck on roads for hours.

Police and FC personnel started rescue operations after which the traffic flow was normalised.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, in the past 24 hours 56 millimeters of rain was recorded in Turbat, 40mm in Pasni and Pishin got 26mm of rain. Heavy snowfall is also expected in the upcoming days in Quetta, Harnai, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah and Pishin.

These areas have also been affected by prolonged power and gas outages and disruption of internet services.

The provincial government and disaster management authority have warned people against travelling.

They said travelling on highways was extremely dangerous as the roads were slippery after heavy snowfall

