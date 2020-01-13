Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Emergency declared in Balochistan due to heavy snowfall, rain

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Emergency declared in Balochistan due to heavy snowfall, rain

File Photo

A snow emergency was declared in Balochistan on Sunday after heavy rain and snowfall in the province.

The emergency was declared in Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Kech, Ziarat, Harnai, and Pishin districts by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Due to heavy snowfall on the Khojak Top, communication lines between Ziarat and Quetta were severely affected. The Chaman-Quetta highway was also closed down after which the traffic situation worsened. Travellers and tourists remained stuck on roads for hours.

Police and FC personnel started rescue operations after which the traffic flow was normalised.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, in the past 24 hours 56 millimeters of rain was recorded in Turbat, 40mm in Pasni and Pishin got 26mm of rain. Heavy snowfall is also expected in the upcoming days in Quetta, Harnai, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah and Pishin.

These areas have also been affected by prolonged power and gas outages and disruption of internet services.

The provincial government and disaster management authority have warned people against travelling.

They said travelling on highways was extremely dangerous as the roads were slippery after heavy snowfall

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan emergency
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Karachi's first '3D park' is opening in Lines Area
Karachi’s first ‘3D park’ is opening in Lines Area
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.