Saturday, January 18, 2020
Electricity prices likely to go up by Rs0.98

Posted: Jan 18, 2020
Posted: Jan 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The price of electricity is likely to increase by Rs0.98 because of fuel cost adjustments for November.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency sent a notification requesting an increase in the electricity prices on behalf of ex-WAPDA distribution companies for the generation of Rs7 billion in addition to these companies.

If approved, the higher electricity rates will be recovered from consumers in the upcoming billing month (February), after approval of the regulator.

The CPPA said that they had charged a tariff of Rs2.449 when the actual fuel cost incurred that month was Rs3.47.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will review the request on January 29 and made a decision.

This will not apply to K-Electric consumers.

