Sunday, January 12, 2020  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Eight killed as heavy rains lash parts of Balochistan: officials

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Eight killed as heavy rains lash parts of Balochistan: officials

At least eight people were killed and more than a dozen wounded as snowfall and heavy rains continued to lash parts of Balochistan on Sunday, according to health officials.

Five people, including children, were killed and six others injured after roof of a house collapsed in Chaman’s Kali Luqman area. Bodies and the wounded persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Chaman.

Two of the seriously injured persons were referred to a Quetta hospital, according to hospital authorities. Their relatives were facing immense difficulties in shifting them due to the closure of the Khojak Pass after heavy snowfall.

In Pishin district, two minor girls were killed after roof of their house caved in, rescue members said. Two others were injured in the incident, who were shifted to a nearby hospital.

A woman was killed and two children received injuries in a similar incident in the Barshore tehsil of Pishin district, local officials said. The wounded children were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Heavy rains and snowfall that began early Saturday have crippled life in many parts of the province.

Several areas including provincial capital Quetta have been affected by prolonged power and gas outages and disruption of internet services.

The provincial government and disaster management authority have warned people against travelling.

They said travelling on highways was extremely dangerous as they had got slippery after heavy snowfall.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan rains
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.