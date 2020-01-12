Eight killed as heavy rains lash parts of Balochistan: officials

At least eight people were killed and more than a dozen wounded as snowfall and heavy rains continued to lash parts of Balochistan on Sunday, according to health officials.

Five people, including children, were killed and six others injured after roof of a house collapsed in Chaman’s Kali Luqman area. Bodies and the wounded persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Chaman.

Two of the seriously injured persons were referred to a Quetta hospital, according to hospital authorities. Their relatives were facing immense difficulties in shifting them due to the closure of the Khojak Pass after heavy snowfall.

In Pishin district, two minor girls were killed after roof of their house caved in, rescue members said. Two others were injured in the incident, who were shifted to a nearby hospital.

A woman was killed and two children received injuries in a similar incident in the Barshore tehsil of Pishin district, local officials said. The wounded children were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Heavy rains and snowfall that began early Saturday have crippled life in many parts of the province.

Several areas including provincial capital Quetta have been affected by prolonged power and gas outages and disruption of internet services.

The provincial government and disaster management authority have warned people against travelling.

They said travelling on highways was extremely dangerous as they had got slippery after heavy snowfall.

