ECP suspends memberships of Sindh CM, Zartaj Gul, Farogh Naseem

The Election Commission of Pakistan has suspended the membership of 318 members of Parliament, including sitting ministers.

These lawmakers did not submit their yearly statement of assets. The memberships of 70 MNAs and 12 senators have been suspended. The National Assembly has a strength of 342 members while the Senate has 104.

There are 115 Punjab MPAs, 40 Sindh MPAs, 21 Balochistan MPAs and 60 KP MPAs on the list.

The Punjab Assembly has a total strength of 371 members, Sindh has 168, Balochistan has 65 and KP has 145.

From Sindh, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's membership has been suspended.

The 12 senators whose membership has been suspended include Law Minister Farogh Naseem.

The National Assembly members include Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and PTI minister Aamir Liaquat.

