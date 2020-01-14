Tuesday, January 14, 2020  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Politics

ECP dismisses petition seeking Faryal Talpur’s disqualification

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Election Commission dismissed on Tuesday the petition seeking the disqualification of PPP leader Faryal Talpur.

Talpur, who is the sister of Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, was elected as an MPA from PS-10 Larkana-I.

Farooq H Naek, Talpur’s lawyer, appeared before the two-member bench. The bench was headed by Chief Election Commissioner Altaf Ibrahim.

The lawyer raised concerns over ECP’s jurisdiction in the case.

The commission, however, dismissed the case because of the prosecution’s continuous absence from the hearings.

On October 18, PTI’s Arsalan Taj had filed the petition in the ECP seeking Talp disqualification for allegedly hiding assets.

According to the petition, Talpur didn’t declare her 60-acre land in Shahdadkot, while another land owned by her in Shahdadpur is not mentioned in revenue department’s record.

It said the PPP lawmaker also hid her plot in Nawabshah from the ECP.

