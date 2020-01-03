Economic zones to help eradicate poverty, says PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan broke the ground on the Allama Iqbal Economic City in Faisalabad on Friday. In his speech, he emphasised on how economic zones will enable the eradication of poverty from the country.

Industrialisation will lead us on a pathway to eradicate poverty, PM Khan said. “We can’t provide people with jobs unless the country is industrialised,” the premier said.

Pakistan had set up many industries in the 1960s. The govt was also attracting a lot of investors, he said. But in the 70s, certain policies were implemented that led to investors pulling out, he claimed.

He empahsised on three things that he believes will lead the country towards growth and pull it out of poverty; exports, productivity, and tourism.

“We have to increase our exports because unless we don’t sell [our produce], we won’t earn and we won’t be able to import,” the prime minister said.

“Secondly, we have to increase our productivity in the agricultural sector,” he said. “We have fertile land and adequate water supply, but our productivity is very less and it needs to increase.”

Tourism was another thing PM Khan talked about. Pakistan is ample in beauty and diversity, which can help the country earn a lot, he said.

Constructing economic zones will help increase our exports, productivity and promote tourism.

This environment will be created by the economic zone, the prime minister claimed.

“China has a lot of interest in Pakistan, they are growing quickly,” he said. “Many Chinese industries wanted to relocate to Pakistan but couldn’t because we didn’t have the environment for them to be able to.”

“We have young minds here, but they will only become productive when they are trained technically,” Khan remarked.

He said all these things combined together will enable the country to pull its people out of poverty and create wealth.

PM Khan concluded his speech by appreciating the government and police of Punjab. He also said that the new NAB Ordinance will help ministers do their job free of worries.

