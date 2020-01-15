Durust Daam App will bring subsidised groceries to your doorstep

People in Islamabad can now get groceries at their doorstep. Via the Durust Daam App you can order all essential food items at subsidised rates.

It was launched by Islamabad Commissioner Hamza Shafqat two months ago. Initially, it only informed consumers about the prices of essential food items set by the government. The app, however, now also provides a home delivery service.

“Durust Daam is an intervention by the government in the open market,” said Shafqat on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din. “These essential commodities are often sold at expensive rates in the market. Through this app, healthy competition will be generated, which will in turn control the prices,” he said.

Islamabad Assistant Commissioner Gohar Zaman called the app an “umbrella to keep a check on prices”.

“The market at the end of the day is open because this obviously is not a communist state, but this app will bring a balance in the market,” he said.

He assured that it will not create a vacuum in the market for vendors or small sellers because it’s targeted towards a particular social stratum.

“It’s for the 10% to 12% of the population who are smart phone-friendly,” Zaman explained.

The app does not just help the government, but also the consumers.

Photo: Google Play



“You can save almost 30% to 40% on each order,” Shafqat said. For example, if you order something that costs Rs2,000, getting it through the app means that you will only have to pay Rs1,300 for it.

The commissioner claimed that in the past two months combined, people have saved almost Rs40 million by ordering via the app.

So far, Durust Daam has been downloaded 17,000 times. It receives an average of 115 orders every day and has delivered orders worth Rs75 million.

The project was launched as a public-private partnership and is still in its pilot phase, according to Zaman. It has been marketed on various social media platforms to generate awareness amongst people.

He added that the app will soon be launched in other cities as well.

