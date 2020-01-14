Drug pricing policy to be reviewed soon: Zafar Mirza

Pakistan’s Drug Pricing Policy 2018 will be reviewed soon after consultation with pharmaceutical industries, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday.

The new policy will address issues such as the availability of medicines, procurement, pricing, and quality.

Dr Mirza said he had received information about the shortage of life-saving medicines in the market and has taken action to resolve the crisis.

“I have instructed the DRAP task force, members of the authorities and representatives of the healthcare industry to look into the matter and submit a complete report in this regard,” he added.

A committee on the availability of medicines has been constituted by DRAP, which is monitoring and ensuring the availability of essential medicines in the markets. The PM’s special assistant said 89 essential and lifesaving medicines will be made available in the country at all costs.

The government and health ministry, on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions, was keen to transform the health and pharmaceutical sector and increase the exports of medicines, he added.

Dr Zafar said this new policy will facilitate the pharmaceutical sector and its regulatory capacity would be brought on par with international standards.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.