Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
Don’t worry Karachi, Murtaza Wahab is taking cold showers too

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Gas pressure in Karachi is very low and people are upset. Especially low pressure is being reported in DHA and North Nazimabad.

Government officials aren’t safe from the gas shortage either. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab told the media that he has been forced to take cold showers because of the gas shortage.

The low pressure means geysers aren’t working properly.

Everyone in my house is protesting, said Wahab, who said that they have to make do with cold water because using LNG is dangerous.

The SSGC says domestic users will have to wait some more time before gas supply is increased. SSGC’s General Manager of Distribution Saeed Ahmed Larik said supply from the Rehman, Ayesha and Amna gas fields will be started soon.

This will end the shortage, he said. The Rehman gas fields will start supplying gas to the city after January 10 while the Ayesha and Amna fields will begin supplying gas at the end of January.

