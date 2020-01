The Motorway police have advised motorists to use fog lights due to

severe fog that has blanketed various cities in Punjab.

Pindi Bhattian, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhelum, Jacobabad, Manga Mandi, Phool Nagar, Mohlanwal and Patoki are all covered with fog.

The temperature has dropped due to this new wave of fog.

According to a Motorway police spokesperson, visibility has dropped to 30 metres on highways.

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel.