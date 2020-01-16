Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
Death toll in Kashmir avalanche rises to 76

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

The death toll in the Kashmir avalanche has risen to 76. Multiple people are injured.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Neelum Valley on Wednesday to meet people injured in the avalanche. He went to the CMH Muzzaffarabad. He also received a briefing on rescue efforts and met the prime minister and president of Azad Kashmir.  

Ten of these deaths were reported on Monday after a snowstorm battered the valley on Monday. The avalanche hit on Tuesday. Due to the blocked roads, it is difficult for rescue teams to reach the avalanche sites.

Teams of the Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 and SDMA are facing difficulties working because of the poor condition of the roads. A Pakistan Army helicopter has airlifted around 10 people to a hospital in Muzzaffarabad.

Army and police teams are also working to clear the roads.

Kashmir
 
