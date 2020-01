Officials of the Pakistan Customs seized on Monday 53 mobile phones from a passenger at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, they said in a statement.

The passenger, Mohammad Taha, travelled via an international flight from Dubai, a spokesman for the Pakistan Customs said.

During checking, officials found 53 mobile phones worth Rs5.8 million and 16 liquor bottles in his possession.

The spokesman said the passenger was taken into custody and further investigation was under way.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.