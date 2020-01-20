Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CTD kills two suspected terrorists in Quetta

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
CTD kills two suspected terrorists in Quetta

File photo: Online

The Counter-Terrorism Department killed on Monday two suspected terrorists in an alleged encounter in Quetta.

The two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire near the Nawa Killi bypass in Quetta, a CTD spokesperson said. A policeman was injured and the CTD vehicle was also damaged because of gunfire.

Initial investigation suggested that the suspects were trying to transport an explosives-laden motorcycle into the city.

They were identified as Hikmat and Kifayat, according to the statement. Officials also recovered two handguns and explosives from the scene.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Quetta Terrorists
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Quetta, Islamic State, Pakistan, Afghan Taliban, Daesh, Terrorists
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi policeman shot dead in Baldia Town
Karachi policeman shot dead in Baldia Town
Punjab police officer dies by suicide
Punjab police officer dies by suicide
Afghan transit trade begins from Gwadar Port
Afghan transit trade begins from Gwadar Port
1,500 passengers stranded at Lahore airport after 7 flights delayed
1,500 passengers stranded at Lahore airport after 7 flights delayed
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.